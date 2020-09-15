Home
News
10 people in Willacy County test positive for the coronavirus
Willacy County on Tuesday announced that 10 people had tested positive for the coronavirus. Five men and five women tested positive for the virus, according...
A new channel has formed on South Padre Island due to recent hurricanes
A new channel has formed near South Padre...
Brownsville residents want trash pilling up in their neighborhood to be cleared
Brownsville residents are asking for their brush, old...
Weather
Sports
Edinburg Cheerleaders 'Go Gold' For Childhood Cancer
The Edinburg Cheer Program is the first in the nation to have all gold uniforms for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month . ...
Vaquero Duo Get Work on Summer League Diamond
EDINBURG - A pair of UTRGV baseball players...
Pioneer Baseball 'Goes Gold'
MISSION - During the month of September the...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Puente Queen Isabella cerrado por precaución después de amenaza
El puente Queen Isabella cerró la noche del lunes debido a una amenaza, de acuerdo con Jared Hockema, gestor municipal de la ciudad de Puerto Isabel....
Condado Hidalgo reporta 22 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 73 casos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el lunes 22 muertes...
Condado Cameron anuncia 13 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 169 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el lunes 13 muertes...
