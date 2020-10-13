Home
News
Voters flock to the polls for the first day of early voting
Lines formed Tuesday at polling places in the Rio Grande Valley as voters waited to cast their ballots. Channel 5 News reporters Allyssa Cole and...
Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney...
Early voting begins in Texas’ boisterous and competitive 2020 election
By Patrick Svitek , The Texas Tribune...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes
EDINBURG - Often overlooked, but always tough the Economedes Jaguars will look to surprise many in 2020. The team has 25 letterwinners back for 2020 including...
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg High
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Bobcats missed the playoffs...
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg Vela
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Vela Sabercats are among...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Valley Moonshine
Jerrod Leon Henry just wanted to bring a little bit of Appalachia and the Ozarks to the Rio Grande Valley. That's how his businesses, Rio...
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
El Condado Hidalgo reporta una docena de más muertes relacionadas con el COVID-19
El condado Hidalgo informó el lunes sobre 12 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus. Las muertes ocurrieron en residentes de varios condados, uno ellos de Donna...
Votacion temprana inicia mañana
El día de las elecciones es el 2...
Continúan restricciones por Covid-19
Las reuniones durante “halloween” como la entrega de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days