Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 54 new cases
Cameron County reported on Wednesday 10 coronavirus-related deaths. Since the pandemic started, 852 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus,...
4 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus
Willacy County on Wednesday announced that four more...
Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine stepping down from his administrative posts in 2021
Dr . John H. Krouse , Dean of...
Sports
St. Joseph Academy Hits Practice Field
BROWNSVILLE - The Bloodhounds from Saint Joseph Academy got good news from the Diocese of Brownsville on Monday as they were given the go-ahead to return...
Mission CISD Approves Varsity Athletics Return Date
MISSION - Mission CISD announced their plans to...
Edinburg Cheerleaders 'Go Gold' For Childhood Cancer
The Edinburg Cheer Program is the first...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron anuncia 10 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 54 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el miércoles 10 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus. De acuerdo a un comunicado del condado , se reportan 54 casos...
Condado Willacy anuncia 4 casos más de coronavirus, un total de 1,162
El condado Willacy confirmó el miércoles cuatro casos...
Fiscales buscarán pena de muerte en caso de homicidio de oficial Sanchez
Fiscales del condado Hidalgo anunciaron el miércoles que...
