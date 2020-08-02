Home
News
Cameron County reports 21 more coronavirus-related deaths, 1,439 more people test positive
Cameron County on Sunday announced that another 21 people had died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The deaths included 10 people from Brownsville, six...
Hidalgo County reports another 12 coronavirus deaths, 347 more people test positive
Hidalgo County on Sunday reported that 12 people...
Texas doesn't report COVID-19 case count amid system upgrade
DALLAS (AP) — Texas did not report daily...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
RGV FC TOROS VS FC TULSA TO BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
EDINBURG - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the Rio Grande Valley, the RGV FC Toros have made the decision to continue to play without...
TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for...
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron reporta la cifra más alta en un día de 1,106 casos adicionales de coronavirus
El condado Cameron confirmó el sábado1,106 casos positivos adicionales, la cifra más alta en un solo día. También se confirmaron diez muertes más relacionadas con...
AEP pide a residentes del Valle conservar electricidad de 1 a 14 de agosto
AEP Texas pide a los residentes de todo...
Sopesan en Capitolio de EEUU ampliar subsidios por desempleo
Por ANDREW TAYLOR y LISA MASCARO WASHINGTON...
