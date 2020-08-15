Home
Cameron County officials compare coronavirus numbers to larger cities to explain concerns
COVID-19 trends in C ameron C ounty are looking positive as backlogs clear up, but county officials say now is not the time to let our...
Hidalgo County sees a decrease in hospitalized coronavirus patients
Hidalgo C ounty reports a decrease in total...
Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, including a teenager
Cameron County reported on Friday 11 additional coronavirus-related...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
Rio Hondo, Port Isabel, Raymondville Will Compete For Single Playoff Spot
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent a strange change on Wednesday night that will leave the three Rio Grande Valley representatives competing for just...
WAC, UTRGV Cancel Fall Sports Due To COVID-19 Concerns
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Ben Bolt is first Texas FB Program to Cancel Season
BEN BOLT - With Jim Wells County preventing...
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron anuncia 11 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, incluyendo a un adolescente
El condado Cameron confirmó el viernes 11 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus. Una de las muertes reportadas era un joven de 13 años de...
Condado Hidalgo registra su primera muerte infantil relacionada con el coronavirus, 531 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el viernes su primera...
Autoridades responden tras reportes de hombre atrincherado en casa en Peñitas
Varias agencias del orden público acudieron a un...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
