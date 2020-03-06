Home
News
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
RIO GRANDE CITY - A woman in Starr County was arrested after drinking too much and falling asleep in her vehicle this week. She was...
Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services reports 2 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19
Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports...
21 positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twenty-one people aboard a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
On the Diamond: March 6th
CORPUS CHRISTI - Harlingen South softball is in the hunt for the championship at Mira's Bayfront Bash. The Hawks defeated Corpus Christi Veterans 8-7 Friday...
Pair Of Cardinals Sign With Ranger College
HARLINGEN - Jacob Garza and Serena Escobar have...
Andrew Cervantes Chooses Sul Ross State
RAYMONDVILLE - Andrew Cervantes has made his decision....
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Servicios Humanos y de Salud del condado Fort Bend reportan otros 2 presuntos casos positivos de COVID-19
Servicios Humanos y de Salud del condado Fort Bend reportan 2 presuntos casos positivos de COVID-19 adicionales, dando un total de 3 casos. De acuerdo...
Pence: 21 casos de coronavirus en crucero en California
Por OLGA R. RODRÍGUEZ SAN FRANCISCO...
Decomiso de drogas tras persecución en Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - Una persecución en Brownsville terminó en...
