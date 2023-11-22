Home
News
LIST: Thanksgiving hours of operation for Valley stores
With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open in case you’re short on ingredients....
Closed handbag repair shop in McAllen fails to return customers’ items
A now closed handbag repair clinic in McAllen...
SpaceX debris from Boca Chica launch expected to become new marine habitat
The debris from last week’s SpaceX test flight...
Weather
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023: chance of rain with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Nov. 20, 2023: Cold front arriving this afternoon
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Wilmer Cabrera Out as RGVFC Toros Head Coach
EDINBURG - After three seasons, and two playoff appearances in his return to the Rio Grande Valley, Wilmer Cabrera is out as head coach of the...
Coffee with Coaches: Weslaco head coach Roy Stroman
It has been an amazing season for the...
Donna North Head Coach Cuevas Building Men off the Field
DONNA, TEXAS -- Historically, Donna North football...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo guest: Savannah the bearded dragon
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 16 , 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Advierten sobre aumento de llamadas de emergencia en días festivos
En Harlingen, los paramédicos se preparan para un aumento significativo de las llamadas de emergencia durante esta temporada festiva. La Fundación de Atención de Emergencias...
Investigan los efectos de los restos de la nave de SpaceX en el mar
En una nueva forma de arqueología submarina, los...
Aprueban fondos para apoyar a damnificados del tornado en Laguna Heights
Después de meses de espera, este miércoles 22...
Search
