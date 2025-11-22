Home
UTRGV Vaqueros football game delayed due to lightning
The final UTRGV Vaqueros Football game has been delayed due to a lightning strike, the university announced. The UTRGV Vaqueros were scheduled to play against...
Teen killed in UTV crash near Boca Chica Beach
An 18-year-old male died following a Saturday crash...
Gridiron Heroes: John Evans, the man behind UTRGV's state-of-the-art facilities
The athletic facilities at UTRGV have undergone major...
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Nov. 21, 2025: Breezy, shower, temps in 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025: Breezy weather with chance of rain, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
UTRGV Vaqueros football game delayed due to lightning
The final UTRGV Vaqueros Football game has been delayed due to a lightning strike, the university announced. The UTRGV Vaqueros were scheduled to play against...
Training like the Vaqueros: Getting ready for the final game of the season
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros...
Coach’s Take: Harlingen South Head Football Coach Izzy Gonzalez talks latest season
Watch the video above for the full story.
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the Ball Python
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
