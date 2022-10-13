Home
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That's a historic increase and welcome news...
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old swimmer last seen off South Padre Island
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing...
Oct. 13, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the mid-90s
Weather
Oct. 13, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the mid-90s
Oct. 11, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 10, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s
Sports
Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak...
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of...
Playmakers Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Community
Pet of the Week: Harlan
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams...
Pet of the Week: Diana
Hechos Valle
Segundo día de audiencia en caso de presunta sobornación en Weslaco
Hoy fue el segundo día de audiencia en el caso de supuesto soborno involucrando una obra de procesamiento de agua en la ciudad de Weslaco ...
Jugador de la semana: Anuncian al ganador de la séptima semana de futbol americano escolar
El ganador del jugador de la semana de...
Vicegobernador, Dan Patrick, visita la cámara de comercio en Mcallen
El vicegobernador de Texas, Dan Patrick llegó a...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
