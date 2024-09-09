Home
Hidalgo County deputy constable facing assault charges
A deputy constable with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is out on bond after he was arrested on assault charges over the weekend. Jail records show...
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD student arrested following school threat
A student at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD...
Tracking Tropical Storm Francine: Weather delays announced at Point Isabel ISD
All Point Isabel ISD schools and facilities will...
Tracking Tropical Storm Francine: South Padre Island residents preparing for potential severe weather
Ocean tide levels were up to one and a half feet higher than normal Monday at South Padre Island as Tropical Storm Francine began forming on...
Tropical Storm Francine strengthens off Mexico and is expected to hit Louisiana as a hurricane
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine...
Monday, September 9, 2024: Multi-day rain event in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 2
5 Star Plays is a new series on Channel 5 News highlighting the best football plays during Valley high school football. Catch it every Sunday...
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the first at $60 million per year
Dak Prescott has a new contract with the...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, September 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Juana the Iguana
Noticias RGV
Lunes 9 de Septiembre: Fuertes lluvias y riesgo de inundación, temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Junta de Brownsville ISD se reúne para debatir la venta de una escuela
Esta noche, en una reunión especial de la...
Autoridades del Valle en alerta tras amenazas contra distritos escolares
Durante este lunes y por los próximos días,...
