DPS: Edcouch man dies after being struck by two cars
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed one man. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Juan Eufracio Lopez...
Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Consumer Reports: Products to elevate your outdoor space
Warmer weather and longer days mean more time...
Weather
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sports
Shaine Casas: Journey to the Paris Olympics
McAllen High Alum, Shaine Casas starts his training for the 2024 Paris Olympics in North Carolina. Casas will be representing Team USA and the Rio Grande...
Independence Throw Down Preview: One on One with Jesus "Panterita" Martinez
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Our Gloria Morelia grabbed an...
Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Texas Brown Tarantula
Pet of the Week: Oswald the Shepherd mix
Noticias RGV
Denisse 'La Ronca' García presenta su trayectoria en medios de comunicación
Denisse 'La Ronca' García, una de las personalidades más reconocidas en la radio, visita Noticias RGV vendrá para hablarnos de su carrera en los medios de...
Participa en el evento de intercambio de ropa en McAllen
Rebeca Zamudio, representante de la organización 'Helping Precious...
Martes 9 de Julio: Tormentas aisladas, temperaturas en los 99s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Take 5
Noticias RGV
