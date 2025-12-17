Home
Trump gives a partisan prime-time address insisting the economy is stronger than many voters feel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump delivered a politically charged speech Wednesday carried live in prime time on network television, seeking to pin the blame for...
Suspect in Brownsville bar district stabbing that hospitalized 2 people is in Mexico, police say
The Brownsville Police Department is taking action after...
Texas, Florida sue FDA over abortion pill approval
Texas launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Food...
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 15, 2025: Cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weslaco softball state champion Hannah Montelongo signs with Alvin College
Weslaco's Hannah Montelongo signed with Alvin College Wednesday afternoon. This is the fifth college softball signing for the Panthers in the month of December. "It's...
Sharyland Pioneer track & field star Derek Thompson signs with Florida State
Sharyland Pioneer star athlete Derek Thompson is taking...
McHi & Rio Grande City win district openers in boys basketball
Highlights from McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Weslaco, Harlingen,...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
