Mother of Caleb Ramirez testifies in wrongful death trial
The mother of an 8-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a truck last year in Pharr said she lost time with her son...
Uvalde: Remembering the 21 – Former Robb elementary teacher recalls tragedy that killed his students
May 24, 2022, is a day Arnulfo Reyes...
Remembering the 21: Timeline of deadly mass shooting in Uvalde
Saturday, May 24, 2025, will mark the third...
Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Late thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Heat index up to 112, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 19, 2025: Hazy, breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M
Weslaco High track star Aamarie Ebarb signed to join the track program at East Texas A&M on Wednesday. She's been a regional qualifier in track...
UTRGV lands McAllen Memorial track star Roehl Rogriguez
McAllen Memorial's Roehl Rodriguez signed to stay in...
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: Palmview Lobos
The Palmview Lobos are finally in the regional...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Grupo 'Mariachi Oro' recibirá reconocimiento en Washington D.C.
En la preparatoria McAllen High, la música no es solo una clase. Es una tradición que se honra, y el Mariachi Oro la representa como nadie...
Senadores de México buscan detener aumento de remesas
Ante la propuesta de grabar el envío de...
Miércoles 21 de Mayo: Lluvias aisladas, temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
