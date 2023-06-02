Home
Biden celebrates a 'crisis averted' in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated a "crisis averted" in his first speech to the nation from the Oval Office Friday evening, ready to sign...
With no deal on property taxes in sight, Abbott hints at multiple special sessions
" With no deal on property taxes...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation barring trans youth from accessing transition-related care
" Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation barring...
Friday, June 2, 2023: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 90s
Thursday, June 1, 2023: Breezy and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 31, 2023: Isolated showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Lady Hounds softball falls to Pearland 3-2 in state semifinals
AUSTIN - San Benito's dreams of making program history and reaching the 6A State Title game came to an end on Friday. The Lady Hounds, despite...
San Benito Boards Bus For Austin: Compete in State Semis on Friday
SAN BENITO - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds...
Scorpion Soccer Returns to TSC this Fall
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Great news for soccer players...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 2, 2023
Gladys Porter Zoo hosting 7th annual fun run to support sea turtle conservation
Pet of the Week: Aba the Terrier mix
Fallece una tercera persona en Matamoros a causa de meningitis
Una tercera persona murió en Matamoros en relación con un brote de meningitis fúngica vinculado a ciertos procedimientos quirúrgicos realizados en la ciudad mexicana. El acontecimiento...
Comunidad: Importancia del cuidado de la crianza en el hogar
Osiris Canedo es la directora de programas en...
Reynosa inicia obras de construcción de la presa El Águila
En Reynosa (México) se han dado inicio las...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
