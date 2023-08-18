Home
News
New law allows more time for assault victims to file charges
A new law allowing more time for victims of domestic and family violence to file charges is 15 days away from becoming law. It's a legal...
Pharr barbershop celebrates 75 years in business
A big milestone for a local barbershop as...
Valley leaders discuss impact of local businesses at first RGV Economic Summit
Governor Greg Abbot visited the Rio Grande Valley...
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: Hot & humid with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023: Isolated showers and triple triple digit temperatures in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two a Day Tour: PSJA North
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders ran their way to the top of Valley football rankings last season. As the expectations keep climbing,...
Two-A-Day Tour: PSJA Bears
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The PSJA Bears are...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
EDCOUCH, Texas -- The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are bringing...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
Pet of the Week: Wiggles from the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Noticias RGV
Voluntarios de la cruz roja del Valle del Río Grande ayudan a residentes de la isla de Maui
La portavoz de la cruz roja, Brittney Rochell dice que además de los 270 voluntarios, 6.000 locales de la isla de Maui también decidieron voluntariar y...
Su Salud Importa: Experta comparte recetas saludables para aquellos que padecen de hígado graso
En Su Salud Importa, Lupita Salazar, propietaria de...
Comunidad: Instructora de Jiu Jitsu invita a los residentes del Valle a participar en un evento donde enseñara técnicas de defensa personal
En Comunidad, la instructora de Jiu Jitsu, Romy...
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
