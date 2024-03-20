Home
City of Harlingen seeks input on increase of car wash businesses
Harlingen officials want to hear from residents on all the new car washes that have been opening up all over the city. The city will...
McAllen, Pharr residents react to Jackson Road expansion proposal
Residents are reacting to a Texas Department of...
Medical Breakthrough: Game changing drug to prevent menopause symptoms
The three biggies when it comes to Menopause...
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
EXPLAINER: First day of Spring
Spring has arrived, but it is not set...
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
UTRGV Baseball Walks Off Winner Against Incarnate Word
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Senior Jalen Freeman capped a 2-run ninth with a walk-off single as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball...
Fourth Quarter Spurt Puts Vipers Past Spurs
EDINBURG, Texas (March 19, 2024) – The Rio...
UTRGV Athletics, head men's basketball coach part ways
The University of Texas Rio Grande has announced...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Comunidad: LUPE presenta la Marcha Anual de 'César Chávez' en el Valle
Francisca Quintanilla y Maria Arias, representantes de La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre una marcha de 'César...
La Entrevista: Respondiendo preguntas sobre la Ley SB4
Jaime Diez, abogado de inmigración, visita las instalaciones...
Aquí Entre Nos: Estrenan el primer avance de 'Scoop'
Los conciertos de Taylor Swift son considerados eventos...
