Home
News
Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in connection with death of Harlingen teen
A 23-year-old man is claiming self-defense in the May 2020 death of a 15-year-old Harlingen female. Jesus Saldana Ramirez is on trial facing charges of...
Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville
Several buses were seen Wednesday continuing to transport...
McAllen ISD reverses policy limiting restroom usage at Nikki Rowe High School
A day after the McAllen Independent School district...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, April 24, 2023: Isolated showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: First Warn 5 Weather Team tracking severe storms heading to the Valley
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Saturday, April 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- As a freshman, Maya Chen is already making an impact at Edinburg North High School. She qualified for the 5A UIL State Tennis...
Hidalgo Hires Steve Marroquin as new Head Football Coach and AD
HIDALGO - The Hidalgo Pirates have a new...
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Pump Patrol - April 21, 2023
Zoo Guest: Galapagos Tortoise
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: Organización Practice Mercy busca brindar apoyo a personas vulnerables
Alma Ruth, fundadora y directora de Practice Mercy, visita nuestros estudios para compartirnos la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro, la cual se dedica...
Peligros y consecuencias de realizar un aborto de manera ilegal
Sobre el tema del aborto, el vivir en...
Continúa el juicio contra hombre acusado en el homicidio del adolescente de Harlingen
En Brownsville se escucharon los argumentos de apertura...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days