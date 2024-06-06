Home
Migrants are rattled and unsure as deportations begin under new rule halting asylum
By VALERIE GONZALEZ and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press DULZURA, Calif. (AP) — A sense of uncertainty prevails among migrants after President Joe Biden invoked powers...
Texas sheriff says 7 suspects arrested, 11 migrants hospitalized after sting near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven migrant smuggling suspects...
Police: Homicide investigation underway in McAllen
A homicide investigation is underway after a man...
Weather
Thursday, June 6, 2024: Hot, stray storm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Pharr partners with local businesses to prepare for hurricane season
The city of Pharr is working with local...
Wednesday, June 5, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco Lady Panthers softball team recount historic state championship win
It's been one week since the Weslaco Lady Panthers softball team's historic state championship win. The Lady Panthers were down by six runs as they...
PSJA Memorial's Adame signs for Missouri Valley College Baseball
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial's Sergio Adame signed...
Sharyland Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
MISSION, Texas -- State 7-on-7 football is among...
Community
Pet of the Week: Marci, the 2-year-old Chihuahua
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Homicidio en McAllen bajo investigación
Una investigación de homicidio está en marcha después de que un hombre fue encontrado muerto en una residencia, según el Departamento de Policía de McAllen. ...
El Departamento de Trabajo multa a un operador de camiones de comida de Pharr por negar horas extras a los trabajadores del servicio
La División de Salarios y Horas del Departamento...
Comunidad: Programas de verano en el Museo de Niños de Brownsville
Kuky Large, representante del Museo de Niños de...
