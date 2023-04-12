Home
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott in McAllen promoting school choice bill
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen Wednesday...
Bond revoked for former La Joya ISD trustee convicted on federal extortion charge
A former trustee with the La Joya school...
Weather
Wednesday, April 12, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Some showers, temps in the 70s
Monday, April 10, 2023: Isolated showers, temps in the 70s
Sports
Edinburg IDEA Wheelchair Athlete Heading to State Meet for Shotput
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg IDEA student-athlete Anthony Lara is paving the way for Valley kids with disabilities. As a teenager with spina bifida and scoliosis-- he...
RGV High school soccer Reg. IV Finals
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Four RGV high school soccer...
Donna Powerlifter Tributes State Championship to her Late Brother
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna High Senior Rhonda Valdez...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Pump Patrol - April 10, 2023
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: STC anfitriona exposición anual de carreras
Jose Moreno, coordinador de servicios al empleado de STC, visita los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablarnos sobre la exposición anual que se llevara a...
Corazón del Valle: Macarena Peña comparte su experiencia con la diabetes
Macarena Peña visitó nuestros estudios para concientizarnos sobre...
Aquí Entre Nos: Actriz Melissa McCarthy obtiene el premio de Cinema Verite
Cinema-con calificar a Melissa McCarthy la convención nacional...
