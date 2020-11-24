Home
Local artist overcomes disability and inspires a community
After 20 years of being diagnosed with scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease, losing mobility and falling into a deep depression, Gloria Bermea decided to pick up...
Texans still can’t buy liquor in Walmart, after U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid
By Stacy Fernández , The Texas Tribune...
CON MI GENTE: Love Conquers COVID
A couple who has been together for 56...
Sports
Weslaco East Defeats Brownsville Veterans 49-0
WESLACO - Weslaco East remained unbeaten in a Monday matinee game against district rival Brownsville Veterans. The Wildcats defeated the Chargers 49-0 and clinched their spot...
Saturday Highlights Basketball/Volleyball 11/23
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Saturday was a busy...
First and Goal Friday - 11/20
Friday Night's Scores 4A Division II -...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Hechos Valle
Historia de superación de la artista Gloria Bermea
Conozca a una persona que seguramente traerá agradecimiento inspiración a muchos de ustedes. Se trata de una mujer del Valle de Texas que tiene una...
3 muertos en San Benito tras aparente asesinato-suicidio
La Oficina del Alguacil del condado Cameron está...
La pandemia no los detiene la dura travesía de los niños migrantes
La pandemia del coronavirus ha afectado a todo...
