Pharr police investigating after deceased male found during welfare check
A homicide investigation is underway in Pharr after a deceased male was found Saturday inside a home as police conducted a welfare check, according to Pharr...
International Boundary and Water Commission weighs in on new buoy system along the Rio Grande
Texas will deploy chains of specially designed buoys...
UTRGV: 5 in custody, scene cleared after ‘heavy police presence’ at apartment complex near campus
Five people in an apartment complex near UTRGV...
Weather
Saturday, June 10, 2023: Hot & Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Friday, June 9, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, June 8, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Santa Rosa Hires New Boys Basketball Coach
SANTA ROSA, TEXAS -- The conversation surrounding small school basketball always centers around two programs over the last decade plus-- Santa Rosa and San Perlita. Nate...
‘A Valley icon:’ Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
A giant in Valley sports who served as...
Pimentel reflects on Vaquero baseball career
EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 9, 2023
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Pet of the Week: Mr. Ross the Terrier mix
Noticias RGV
Condado Brooks iniciará captación utilizando drones
El sheriff del condado Brooks, Don White, quisiera que se usaran fondos del operativo estrella solitaria, dinero de los contribuyentes de Texas, para comprar más drones....
Salud y Vida: Consejos para disminuir la presión arterial alta
Solo una de cada cuatro personas tiene su...
Comunidad: Conoce a la tortuga tejana, originar del sur de Texas
Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing del zoológico Gladys...
