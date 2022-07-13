Home
News
Brownsville Fire Department responding to heat exhaustion calls
The Brownsville Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday, not for a fire but for heat exhaustion. According to the social media post, they've been...
South Padre Island remodeling beach access 8
The city's beach access 8 will be getting...
McAllen PD conducts active shooter training
Families everywhere have been impacted by the tragedy...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 12, 2022: Temperatures to hit 102 degrees
July 11, 2022: Temperatures will hit 102 in the afternoon
Saturday, July 9, 2022: Hot and breezy with triple digit temperatures
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday. In a statement, police in the...
34th RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
Abel Estrada Heading into First Year as Head Football Coach
PHARR, TEXAS - Abel Esttrada spent the last...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - July 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Proyecto de remodelación del acceso a la playa de South Padre Island 8 en camino
Pronto se iniciarán las obras en la isla para mejorar el acceso numero 8 a la playa. Está previsto que la remodelacion comience a finales...
Continuará la construcción de la 281 en Edinburg
El departamento de transportacion de texas ha dicho...
La policía de Brownsville habla sobre la publicación en las redes sociales
En mas informacion, si usted acostumbra utilizar las...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days