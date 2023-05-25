Home
Palmview Police Department hosting Citizen's Police Academy program
The Palmview Police Department is launching their first-ever Citizen's Police Academy. The goal is for the police department to build trust with the community, but...
Glady's Porter Zoo mourns the loss of beloved gorilla
Glady's Porter Zoo announced the death of Penney...
Cameron County commissioners vote to declare June as LGBTQ Pride Month
Cameron County commissioners voted to adopt a resolution...
Weather
Thursday, May 25, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 24, 2023: Warm and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 23, 2023: Warm and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
From Nigeria to the U.S., Chukwubueze Ikondu Brings Home Bronze to Sharyland
MISSION, TEXAS -- From Nigeria to the U.S.-- Sharyland High's Chukwubueze Ikondu took home bronze in the Class 5A Track and Field Discus Throw last week...
UTRGV Rides Red Hot Offense to Victory over UTA in WAC Tourney Opener
MESA, Ariz. – No. 7 The University of...
Palmview Lobos Prepared For First Ever Regional Semifinal
PALMVIEW - The Palmview Lobos are headed to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Pump Patrol - May 22, 2023
Noticias RGV
Moda y Belleza: Los mitos y las realidades de los procedimientos estéticos
En Moda y Belleza, el especialista de medicina estética, el Dr. Edgar Bazaldua nos habla sobre las realidades y los mitos de los procedimientos estéticos y...
Su Salud Importa: El grupo de MHP busca mejorar el acceso a servicios de salud
En Su Salud Importa, Noelia Serrano, nos habla...
Hablando Claro: Realizan campaña para concientizar sobre el uso del cinturón de seguridad
En Hablando Claro, el portavoz del departamento de...
