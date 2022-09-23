Home
News
McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect
McAllen police are still searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. Police say on Aug. 7, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered...
As shelters fill, NYC weighs tents to house migrants
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's mayor...
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 285 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
Sept. 23, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 22, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sept. 21, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
For live score updates, follow KRGVSports on Twitter. Thursday, September 22 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score ...
Game of the Week Preview: Edinburg Vela at PSJA North
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Edinburg Vela takes...
McAllen International Airport named South Texas airport of the Dallas Cowboys
The McAllen International Airport has been named the...
Student of the Week: Yaridia Trevino
Yaridia Trevino is a student at Harlingen School of Health Professions and she’s this week's Student of the Week. Trevino has many aspirations in life...
Student of the Week: Valley student strives towards software developer goals
Jesus Pequeño, or Jesse as he likes to...
Student of the Week: Evelyn Trevino
Evelyn Trevino is a senior at Jimmy Carter...
Repercusiones tras el anuncio del gobernador Abbott designando a carteles mexicanos como terroristas
Tras el anuncio hace unos días del gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott de designar a los carteles mexicanos como terroristas, indagamos un poco más sobre que...
Hallan lápidas a lo largo de la calle en Mercedes
La policía de Mercedes solicita la ayuda de...
Alertan sobre estafa de empleos en el Valle
Para evitar caer en manos de estafadores que...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
