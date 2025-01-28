Home
News
Mexican authorities respond to reports of Border Patrol agents shot at in Starr County
Authorities in Mexico are speaking out after Border Patrol officials said their agents were fired at in Starr County. The shooting was reported on Monday...
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency set to launch online application portal
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will soon...
Multiple agencies hold border security training exercise at Anzalduas Park
Members of the Texas National Guard, Texas Department...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator
Raymondville is hiring former PSJA Memorial head football coach and athletic coordinator Will Littleton to take over the same roles for their athletic programs. Littleton...
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall to Nicholls
The UTRGV men's and women's basketball teams fell...
Brian Schottenheimer says he's 'ready' to coach Cowboys after long career as NFL assistant
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer was quick...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
McAllen ISD amplía programas técnicos para estudiantes con discapacidades auditivas
Estudiantes con discapacidades auditivas ahora tienen más oportunidades de estudiar carreras técnicas como parte de los esfuerzos del distrito escolar de McAllen para fomentar la inclusión....
El USS John F. Kennedy se dirige a Brownsville para su desmantelamiento tras 40 años de servicio
El portaviones USS John F. Kennedy está en...
Advertencia en Tamaulipas por explosivos en zonas rurales entre Reynosa y Río Bravo
La guardia estatal de Tamaulipas le está advirtiendo...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
