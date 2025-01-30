Home
News
Edinburg police: Gunman killed in officer involved shooting had a BB gun
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said the 58-year-old man who died Tuesday following an officer involved shooting had a BB gun. Ayala made the...
Starr County man receives three life sentences on child sex assault charges
A 40-year-old man received three life sentences after...
Report says staffing in control tower was 'not normal' at time of deadly air collision
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025: Breezy, cooler night, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV men's & women's basketball reach halfway point of conference schedules
The UTRGV men's and women's basketball teams are each exactly halfway through the conference season. The men's team is coming off back-to-back...
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino
The Lady Panthers girls head basketball coach Griselda...
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San Benito
Randy Galvan nets a hat trick in the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Policía de Edinburg: Hombre armado con una pistola de aire comprimido es abatido en tiroteo con oficial
El jefe de policía de Edinburg, Jaime Ayala, ha declarado que el hombre de 58 años que murió el martes tras un tiroteo en el que...
Hombre del condado Starr recibe tres cadenas perpetuas por agresión sexual a menores
Un hombre de 40 años de edad, recibió...
La policía de McAllen busca a un sospechoso en una investigación por robo
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está buscando...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days