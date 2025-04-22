Home
News
Three suspects charged after Harlingen police execute narcotics search warrant at residence
Three individuals were arrested after the Harlingen Police Department Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant on Monday. Harlingen police said the warrant was...
Paisas gang member arrested in McAllen after attempting to illegally re-enter U.S.
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a documented Paisas...
McAllen police identify one of three women wanted in bank fraud scheme
The McAllen Police Department has identified one of...
Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, April 20, 2025: Spotty afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list
Isaac Lopez was named the UTRGV Legacy Award winner for male athletes on Monday night. The win follows his name appearing on the Brooks Wallace...
UTRGV baseball sits third in Southland Conference standings with six games left
The UTRGV baseball team only has six games...
UTRGV holds annual 'V Awards' for athletic programs
UTRGV Athletics held their annual 'V Awards' ceremony....
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Zoo Guest: Rabbit
Noticias RGV
Tres sospechosos reciben cargos después de recibir orden de registro de narcóticos en una residencia
Tres personas fueron arrestadas después de la Unidad de Crimen Organizado del Departamento de Policía de Harlingen ejecutó una orden de registro de narcóticos el lunes....
Peligros del CBD durante el embarazo
C-B-D, o Cannabidiol es el segundo principio más...
Policía de McAllen identifica a una de las tres mujeres buscadas por fraude bancario
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen ha identificado...
