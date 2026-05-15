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South Texas shrimpers calling for more temporary work visas to address worker shortage
Rio Grande Valley shrimpers and the Texas Shrimp Association are asking the Trump administration to approve more temporary work visas before the July shrimping season begins,...
KRGVCares Closet donations helping bring comfort to hospitalized children
KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of...
La Joya ISD cutting bus service for some students within 2 miles of school
The La Joya Independent School District is changing...
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Friday, May 15, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Sunny with highs in the 90s
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Pioneer's Roque Vela signs with Cisco College baseball
Pioneer baseball star Roque Vela signed his national letter of intent to join the baseball program at Cisco College on Friday afternoon. "Today means the...
Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, May 14th ...
PSJA softball advances to first ever state semifinal in program history
PSJA softball is heading to the state semifinal....
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Charlotte the tarantula
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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