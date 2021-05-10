Home
Sheriff: Man wanted for trespassing on SpaceX property
An arrest warrant was issued for Cesar L. Galaviz for criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Galaviz intentionally...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and CANDICE CHOI Associated Press...
Edinburg CISD to host 2 second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday, Thursday
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will host...
Weather
May 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in mid-90s
May 8, 2021: Sunny weekend ahead
May 7, 2021: Partly cloudy skies with highs in mid to upper 80s
Sports
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two years to complete his dream of winning the state title after finishing 9th his sophomore year. On...
Landon Donovan Signs For Fans at Toros Match
EDINBURG - On Thursday, USMNT and LA Galaxy...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 5/7/21
Friday, May 7th 6A Bi-District Los...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Un hombre está siendo buscado por invadir la propiedad de SpaceX
Un hombre está siendo buscado por invadir la propiedad de SpaceX En una publicación en las redes sociales hecha el lunes, el alguacil del condado...
Conozca a la ganadora del sorteo de Hechos Valle "La Mejor Mamá"
Con gran felicidad y al son del Mariachi...
Propuesta de ley busca mejorar el sistema de drenaje en el condado Hidalgo
Diferentes áreas en el condado Hidalgo han sufrido...
