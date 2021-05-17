Home
Biden expresses support for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 100 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Mercedes to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday
The city of Mercedes will host a second...
May 17, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in low 90s
May 15, 2021: Storms expected today
May 14, 2021: Partly cloudy skies with stray showers possible
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa collected another title belt for his trophy case on Saturday night with a 7th round KO victory over...
Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0)...
Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 4 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 51 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el lunes cuatro muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 51 casos positivos de COVID-19 Tres mujeres y un hombre murieron como...
Migrantes: La desgarradora decisión de separarse de los hijos
LA JOYA, Texas, EEUU (AP) - Marely había...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 100 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el lunes una muerte...
