Home
News
Brownsville PD seeking arson suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man who is wanted for his involvement in an arson case. Jose Rafael Gandarilla-Cruz is wanted...
Garland halts federal executions, orders review of protocols
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is halting...
Hospitalized COVID-19 patient in need of treatment unavailable in RGV
A Valley mom is pleading for help as...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 1, 2021: Shower or storm in spots with temperatures in 90s
June 30, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 80s
Scattered showers and a few weak storms will...
June 29, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, heavy rain possible in spots
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic director Margarito Jimenez is no longer with the Red Ants. Jimenez left the district and program after 28...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Toros Knock off El Paso 3-2 on Wednesday
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 30, 2021) – Rio...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
DDHH México: hay migrantes detenidos entre basura y ratas
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos (CNDH) denunció el jueves que el municipio fronterizo de Piedras Negras, en el norteño...
Joven hospitalizado con COVID-19 necesita tratamiento no disponible en el Valle
Una madre del Valle pide ayuda mientras su...
Conozca los riesgos del uso de los fuegos artificiales y como prevenir tragedias en sus celebraciones
Se acerca el 4 de julio y hay...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days