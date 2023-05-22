Home
Cameron County begins mosquito spraying Monday night
Mosquito spraying will begin Monday night in Cameron County. Public health authorities say their surveillance shows an increase in mosquito activity this past week. If...
Pump Patrol - May 22, 2023
Victim identified in deadly crash in Donna
Officials with the Department of Public Safety released...
Weather
Monday, May 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, May 19, 2023: Warm and humid with temperatures in th e90s
Thursday, May 18, 2023: Temperatures warming up and reaching 90 degrees
Sports
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-20-2023
EDINBURG, Texas -- Palmview reached the UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history after sweeping Edinburg Vela. PSJA also reached the...
San Benito and Mercedes Win Respective Game Ones in Sweet 16 Match-ups
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS 6A Regional Semifinals...
PSJA Advances: Palmview Rallies to Take Game One Versus Vela
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS 5A Regional Quarterfinals...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - May 22, 2023
Zoo Guest: Grand Cayman Blue Iguana
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: El chef de Bubba's 33 demuestra la preparación de su famosa hamburguesa
En La Entrevista, Vicente Hernandez Frausto, el Chef en Bubba's 33, visita nuestros estudios para darnos una demostración de como preparar "The Patriot Burger" además de...
Rincón del Arte: Atria's Dance Studio comparte el arte del ballet
En Rincón del Arte, las bailarinas representantes del...
Su Salud Importa: Advierten sobre las infecciones de la viruela símica
Una nueva advertencia de los centros para el...
