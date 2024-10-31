Home
Elderly man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Los Fresnos
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a 92-year-old Los Fresnos resident. The accident occurred on FM 1575 north...
Thursday, October 31, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Allred, Cruz in the final stretch of U.S. Senate campaigns
The race for U.S. Senate is in the...
Weather
Thursday, October 31, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
The Santa Maria volleyball team took down La Villa in a five-set district title match to secure the outright district title. La Villa could've moved...
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
The Sharyland Lady Rattlers and the McAllen Lady...
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch part 2 & 3 of Playmakers below:...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Student of the Week: Joshua Jude Alazo
A senior at PSJA North Early College High...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Un residente de Los Fresnos fallece tras un choque entre un automóvil y un peatón
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está investigando un accidente entre un automóvil y un peatón que mató a un residente d e 92...
Jueves 31 de Octubre: Lluvias intermitentes, temperaturas en los 91s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Weslaco invita a la comunidad a un evento ancestral
El alcalde de Weslaco, Adrián González, visita Noticias...
