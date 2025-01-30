Home
News
Man arrested for allegedly abandoning dogs in rural Edinburg
A man was arrested after allegedly abandoning several dogs in rural Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 4. According to Precinct 4, deputies arrested Artemio...
Scheduled water service interruption announced for some Edinburg residents
The city of Edinburg announced a scheduled water...
Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter is feared dead
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Everyone aboard an American...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025: Breezy, cooler night, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino
The Lady Panthers girls head basketball coach Griselda Fino is one of the Valley's longest tenure basketball coaches. Fino moved to the Valley in 2002 from...
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San Benito
Randy Galvan nets a hat trick in the...
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
BOYS: Hidalgo 38, La Feria 39 ...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Arrestan a hombre por abandonar varios perros en una zona rural de Edinburg
Un hombre fue arrestado después de presuntamente abandonar varios perros en la zona rural de Edinburg, según el Precinto 4 del Condado Hidalgo. Según el...
Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Cómo pueden solicitar los hijos la residencia permanente de sus padres?
La abogada Susana Silva visita Noticias RGV para...
Programan corte del servicio de agua para residentes de Edinburg
La ciudad Edinburg anunció una interrupción programada del...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days