Experts give tips on how Valley residents can defrost their cars
Freezing temperatures are expected across the Rio Grande Valley, and something drivers are bound to deal with is ice on their windshields. If that is...
Hidalgo, Cameron County offices delay openings due to cold weather
Hidalgo County and Cameron County have announced their...
Pump Patrol: Jan. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Monday, Jan. 15, 2024: Cold, patchy drizzle, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Breezy and cool, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday: Jan. 13, 2023: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Basketball Midseason Special
The show features interviews with men's basketball head coach Matt Figger and women's basketball head coach Lane Lord as they look ahead to the second half...
East Side Ready For Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game
LA VILLA - The East All-Stars wrapped up...
Vaqueros Pick Up First Conference Win in OT Thriller with Seattle U
EDINBURG - Junior Hasan Abdul-Hakim hit a game-winning...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Jan. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: Procesos para declarar los impuestos
Sonia Chávez, preparadora de impuestos en Paisano Income Tax, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos acerca de como preparar el formulario para la declaración...
Celebran evento que une a la comunidad de Brownsville y Matamoros
Este lunes 15 de enero se dio inicio...
Frente frío: Albergues de los condados Hidalgo y Starr abren sus puertas
En las próximas horas, los albergues de los...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
