New polling place program could increase voter accessibility in Cameron County
Election Day for the November election is three months away, and Rio Grande Valley election officials are making sure the process runs smoothly for voters. ...
Mission police investigate three-vehicle crash, three people hospitalized
The Mission Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle...
Record-breaking 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 3,429...
Weather
Monday, August 5, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, August 4, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024: Hot and humid with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time
PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles earned her seventh Olympic gold medal by soaring to victory in the women's vault final at the Paris Games on Saturday....
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys remain in contact amid holdout, Jerry Jones says
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys remain...
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss at training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are turning the page after...
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Sparkles, the lab mix
Noticias RGV
Múltiple accidente vehicular en Mission deja tres heridos
Este lunes se registró un accidente vehicular alrededor de las 12:35 de la tarde cerca de Glasscock, junto a Burns Motor. De acuerdo a las...
CBP intercepta más de 3.400 libras de metanfetamina en el Puente Internacional Pharr
Los oficiales de la Oficina de Operaciones de...
Realizan evento de networking en McAllen
Esmeralda Adame, vicepresidenta de Asuntos Femeninos de 'RGV...
