Home
News
After nearly dying of COVID-19, a Texas mom encourages pregnant women to get vaccinated
When Diana Crouch found out she was pregnant, she started taking every precaution she could to keep herself and her baby safe. She exercised often,...
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even if a Russian invasion...
5 On Your Side: Veteran's truck in maintenance shop for nearly a year
A Valley veteran is frustrated and looking for...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures throughout the day
Feb. 11, 2022: Showers possible, temperatures reaching 70s
Feb. 10, 2022: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two Harlingen High Swimmers Heading to State
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- The Swimming and Diving State Meet coming up next week, and the Valley will have a few students out there representing. Harlingen High...
Lady Warriors on the rise
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors went...
Ricky Reyna's Journey Leads to Southwestern
MISSION, TEXAS -- Mission Veterans Quarterback Ricky Reyna...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Construcción de nueva subdivisión en Harlingen provoca preocupación de inundaciones
Hay preocupación por inundaciones en una nueva subdivisión que está programada para ser construida en Harlingen. Una mujer que es residente de la ciudad dice...
Consejos antes de declarar el impuestos
Estamos en el punto más alto de la...
EEUU suspende importación de aguacate mexicano tras amenazas
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — México ha reconocido...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days