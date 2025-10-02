Home
News
Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville reopens following renovations
The first game at the newly-renovated Sam's Memorial Stadium is happening on Thursday night as the Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles take on the Mission Veterans Patriots....
Appraiser in Hidalgo County explains Proposition 17
Voters across Texas will see a proposed amendment...
Valley's first IKEA store opens in Pharr
The Rio Grande Valley now has its first...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville reopens following renovations
The first game at the newly-renovated Sam's Memorial Stadium is happening on Thursday night as the Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles take on the Mission Veterans Patriots....
UTRGV vs. Houston Christian Week 6 matchup preview
The UTRGV Vaqueros are set to host their...
Xandria Johnson shines as Rivera stays undefeated in district; Sharyland takes down McAllen High in five-set battle
Highlights from the volleyball Edcouch-Elsa vs. Brownsville Rivera...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Hidalgo Early College High School's Maddelynn Solano
At Hidalgo Early College High School, senior Maddelynn Solano is known for leading with her heart. That's especially true when it comes to her role...
Pet of the Week: Marsha the cat
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days