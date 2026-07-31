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South Texas mayors convene in Edinburg for regional meeting
The city of Edinburg hosted the South Texas Alliance of Cities, bringing together mayors from several Rio Grande Valley cities and representatives from Laredo and San...
50-Year-Old time capsule unveiled at Donna Historical Museum as city prepares next capsule
A time capsule sealed 50 years ago was...
'Really grateful’: McAllen community rallies to fix elderly man's damaged home
A McAllen community is coming together to help...
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Friday, July 31, 2026: Very hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 30, 2026: Very hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams says he’s focused on winning, not a new contract
Last November, the Dallas Cowboys made a big midseason deal to land former All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets. At the time, some...
Texans coordinators preview new schemes as training camp continues
Houston, TX--The Houston Texans held a light practice...
Dak Prescott has high hopes for Cowboys' 2026 season
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took to the podium...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, July 31, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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