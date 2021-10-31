Home
Police: 1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — One man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, police said. ...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled about...
‘Fake account’: Cameron County District Attorney warns of scam Instagram account
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says there’s...
Weather
Halloween 2021: Temperatures in the 70s by trick-or-treat time
Happy Halloween! Temperatures should climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. By trick or treat time, we'll be in the 70s. ...
Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021: Low humidity, temperatures in the 80s
Oct. 29, 2021: Low humidity with temperatures in the 80s
Pace Defeats Palmview in Saturday Match-up
Pace defeated Palmview 41-21 on Saturday Night at Sams Stadium
Toros Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-1 Win Over El Paso
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, October 30, 2021) – With...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 29, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work. She's a stand-out student who shines in the classroom and on the field. The senior at...
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Medidas para estar seguro en Halloween
Este fin de semana de Halloween se espera que más personas salgan a las calles a buscar dulces. Este año los expertos en salud publica...
Alcalde de Browsnville anticipa la reapertura de las fronteras
El alcalde de la ciudad de Brownsville de...
La Oficina del alguacil del Condado Hidalgo investiga un tiroteo en Mission
La Oficina del Sheriff del CondadoHidalgo está investigando...
