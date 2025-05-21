Home
Uvalde: Remembering the 21 – Former Robb elementary teacher recalls tragedy that killed his students
May 24, 2022, is a day Arnulfo Reyes said he’ll never forget. “I can remember from that day, I laid there and I prayed,” Reyes...
Remembering the 21: Timeline of deadly mass shooting in Uvalde
Saturday, May 24, 2025, will mark the third...
'It's a slap on the hand:' Reactions to sentencing of doctor who misdiagnosed thousands of patients
A 68-year-old Mission doctor was sentenced Wednesday to...
Weather
Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Late thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Heat index up to 112, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 19, 2025: Hazy, breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Red Crowns soccer set for season opener this Saturday
One of the newest sports teams in the Rio Grande Valley, the RGV Red Crowns, are set for their home opener on Saturday, May 24th. ...
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signs to Texas Lutheran University golf
Raymondville's Danielynn Conde signed her letter of intent...
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA track & field
Diamondbacks track star David Zuniga signed on to...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Miércoles 21 de Mayo: Lluvias aisladas, temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Familia pierde su hogar tras incendio en Palmview
Una familia de Palmview lo perdió todo tras...
Superintendente de distrito escolar de Edinburg es puesto en licencia administrativa con goce de salario
Superintendente del distrito escolar de Edinburg, Mario H....
