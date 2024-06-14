Home
Valley teens give back to the community by renovating Donna homes
A group of 65 teenagers from across the Rio Grande Valley spent their week improving the homes of eight families in Donna. High school senior...
Reactions to state law eliminating requirement for vehicle inspections in 2025
A normal day at Pueblo Tires & Service...
Sandbag distribution sites in Hidalgo County
Two cities in Hidalgo County are distributing sandbags...
Weather
Friday, June 14, 2024: Mainly dry with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 13, 2024: Stray thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 12, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
SAN JUAN, TEXAS -- PSJA High Senior Vinny Cano signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Texas A&M International University yesterday. Watch video above...
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
PHARR, TEXAS -- Raiders' catcher and outfielder, Isaac...
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for 3rd-Straight Year
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Protección de adultos mayores en el Valle del Río Grande contra abuso y negligencia
Los adultos mayores son susceptibles de convertirse en víctimas de los delitos de abuso, negligencia y explotación financiera. A lo largo del mes se han...
ICE deporta a más de 700.000 de migrantes a Guatemala en un año
Las deportaciones de ICE siguen en marcha y...
Unidad Montada de policía de Pharr cumple tres años beneficiando a la comunidad
Desde hace un par de años el departamento...
