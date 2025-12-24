Home
News
San Juan Basilica welcomes worshipers for Christmas services
The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle - National Shrine began welcoming visitors Wednesday for its annual Christmas services. It's a tradition...
Travelers cross into Nuevo Progreso for last-minute Christmas shopping
While some enjoyed Christmas Eve with their families...
Tourists celebrating Christmas at South Padre Island
While some people are staying indoors for Christmas...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with playoff expectations
The Brownsville Lopez boys soccer team is accustomed to making deep playoff runs. However, the Lobos have yet to reach the state finals since 2004. ...
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
Highlights from the Santa Rosa-Lyford matchup in district...
Harlingen South wins thriller in overtime over Edcouch-Elsa
Harlingen South took on Edcouch-Elsa in both boys...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Search
x
