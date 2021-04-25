Home
Dallas-area man suspected of killing mother, sister
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area man has been arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state and charged with capital murder in the deaths...
With no crowds, new venue, reinvented Oscars set for takeoff
By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer An...
1 dead, 2 in hospital after plane crash in Port Aransas
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating...
Weather
Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend
Happy Friday! Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but a cool front is expected to arrive in the Valley late tonight....
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to...
Sports
Paula Dodge Retiring After 26 Years with Bulldogs
MCALLEN - Earlier this year, McAllen's head volleyball coach Paula Dodge announced her retirement. She has been in the coaching spot light for almost 4...
Boys Regional Golf Tournament Round 1 Results
6A Region IV Boys Golf Tournament - McAllen,...
Former UTPA Baseball Head Coach Mantrana Dies at 57
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Fin de semana de compras sin impuestos en suministros de emergencia
Éste sábado comienza el fin de semana festivo de impuesto sobre las ventas para suministros de emergencia y termina el lunes 26 de abril la controlará...
Veterano de guerra ofrece servicios de liderazgo
Conozca la perseverancia de un hombre que sirvió...
Vacunarse contra el coronavirus es una ley y su empleador tiene el derecho de despedirlo si se niega
Cada vez más y más personas se han...
