The IRS launches Direct File, a pilot program for free online tax filing available in 12 states
NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of testing, an electronic system for filing returns directly to the IRS is now available for taxpayers from 12 selected...
Smart Living: Tips when filing your taxes
When it comes to filing your taxes, there...
Made in the 956: History of Rock n Roll mural unveiled in Harlingen
Last January, we met Mario Godinez, a teacher...
Weather
Tuesday, March 12, 2024: Breezy and cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 11, 2024: Cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 10, 2024: Mild, not humid, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Girls Soccer HC Patrick Arney reaches 600 career win mark
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach Patrick Arney reached the 600 win mark in the lady bulldogs 3-0 win over Sharyland last Friday. ...
Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed...
Edinburg's Herrera lifting towards redemption
EDINBURG, Texas -- After suffering a season-ending injury...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Charles the broad-snouted caiman
Noticias RGV
Detienen a un sospechoso de homicidio en el Puente Internacional Gateway
Un hombre buscado por asesinato capital fue detenido en el Puente Internacional Gateway en Brownsville este lunes 11 de marzo. Los agentes de la Oficina...
Hombre que atentó contra la estación de policía de McAllen permanece hospitalizado
Este lunes 11 de marzo, frente a la...
12 de Marzo: Temperaturas cálidas para esta mañana
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, hacer...
