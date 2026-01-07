Home
Jerry Jones wants to be the owner with the most Super Bowls, but the Cowboys have a long way to go
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones hasn't even sniffed an NFL championship in the past 30 of his 37 years as owner, president and general manager...
Airbnb releases statement after McAllen house party leads to arrest of 5 teens
An adult booked the Airbnb where dozens of...
Over 1,200 acres of citrus groves under quarantine in Peñitas and La Feria
Harvest season means picking the fruits that have...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026: Another warm day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 5, 2026: Early fog, breezy afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Jerry Jones wants to be the owner with the most Super Bowls, but the Cowboys have a long way to go
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones hasn't even sniffed an NFL championship in the past 30 of his 37 years as owner, president and general manager...
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announces commitment to East Carolina
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced...
Mark Foster resigns as UTRGV women's soccer head coach
UTRGV women's soccer head coach Mark Foster has...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
