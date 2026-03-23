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Cameron County adds second paving crew to fix roads faster
Cameron County added a second paving crew to fix roads faster across the area. The new crew will help cut down the time it takes...
McAllen immigration attorney reports increased detentions at ICE check-ins
A McAllen immigration attorney says his clients are...
‘A trainwreck waiting to happen:’ McAllen immigration attorney reacts to deployment of ICE agents in airports
With federal immigration officers deployed to airports across...
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Monday, March 23, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 21, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
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Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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UTRGV Women's basketball postseason run ends in the second round against Illinois State
The UTRGV women's basketball team season comes to an end as they fall to Illinois State in the second round of the WNIT 81-52. ...
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round...
IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the area round
Highlights from the high school boys soccer Bi-District...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, March 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Jax the Chinchilla
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