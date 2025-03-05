Home
News
No injuries reported after plane skids off the runway at Weslaco airport
Operations at the Mid-Valley airport in Weslaco resumed after a plane skidded off the runway. The rough landing happened Wednesday at around 2 p.m. due...
Following Trump’s lead, Gov. Abbott pushes state agencies to end telework
" Following Trump’s lead, Gov. Abbott pushes...
Runaway SPI aerostat found near Dallas
The launch pad at the U.S. Coast Guard...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Less humid, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 3, 2025: windy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV baseball ranks 4th in the country in RPI
Following another strong win on Tuesday night over the Houston Cougars, the UTRGV baseball team climbed up to 4th in the national RPI rankings. It's...
Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares to host event for eighth time since 1998
The NCAA Men's Final Four is returning to...
Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agree on $80M, 4-year contract, agent says
The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Miércoles, 5 de marzo: baja calidad del aire por brumas, aire seco con peligro de incendios
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Distrito escolar de Donna alista apertura de clínica veterinaria
Los estudiantes de veterinaria del distrito escolar de...
Incendio de maleza en La Joya provoca cierre de calles y afecta a dos edificios
Un incendio de maleza ha provocado el cierre...
Take 5
