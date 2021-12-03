Home
'That’s the reason I do it': McAllen's Parks and Rec prepares year-round for holiday parade
With the holiday parade a day away, the McAllen Parks and Recreation Department has been hard at work. The McAllen Holiday Parade is the largest...
Female driver dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
A female driver died early Friday morning after...
Local organizations prepare for migrants after 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
Starting Monday, migrants seeking asylum in the U.S....
Weather
Dec. 3, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 80s
Dec. 2, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in 80s
Dec. 1, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures reaching 80s
Sports
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the NBA G-League's only team still undefeated this season. Click on the video above for more.
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach
MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of...
Programming
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Se preparan en la frontera ante riesgo de variante Ómicron
Tras la confirmación de un caso de la variante Ómicron en Estados Unidos, nos dimos a la tarea de investigar como es que agentes fronterizos tendrán...
Para dar seguridad a los viajeros hacia México el programa Paisano promete reforzar vigilancia
De frente al inicio de la temporada del...
Primer caso sospechoso de Ómicron en México
Autoridades sanitarias en México analizan un posible primer...
