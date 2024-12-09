Home
News
Edinburg man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend faces new charges
A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was arraigned Monday on new charges. Jorge Luis Ramos, 42, was initially arrested on Dec. 3 on a...
Consumer Reports: What (or when) to buy in December 2024
Fear not if you haven’t finished or even...
Jury trial scheduled for convicted Harlingen murderer accused of killing girlfriend
A bench trial that was requested by a...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024: Foggy morning with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024: Morning showers with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
Last month, the RGV Seahawks girls flag football 8U and 12U teams took home first place at Texas state championship. "I was so happy because...
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Stephen F. Austin...
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
The UTRGV women's basketball team fell to Abilene...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 8, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Tim's Coats 2024 raised more than $16K in donations
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Seis detenidos con cargos por tráfico de migrantes en operativo entre Guatemala, EEUU y México
CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA (AP) — Seis guatemaltecos fueron detenidos y acusados de tráfico de migrantes en un operativo conjunto entre Guatemala, Estados Unidos y México, por...
Lunes 9 de Diciembre: Neblina aislada, temperaturas en los 78s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz...
Realizan pruebas de tuberculosis en Harlingen
En Harlingen, después que un sujeto diera positivo...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days